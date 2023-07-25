Flames scorch 13 acres in Somerset

SOMERSET, Calif. – Working through the night on Monday, crews were able to reach 98% containment of the vegetation fire that sparked in Somerset and keep it from spreading past 13.75 acres, according to a social media update from Cal Fire this morning. Roads have been opened and engines and crews will continue patrolling for several days.

Smoke went up just before 2 p.m. on Sunday July 23 near Rontree Lane, less than a mile southeast of Gray’s Corner along Fairplay Road. Fire crews responded quickly, with monitoring showing the blaze growing steadily. By 2:20 p.m., localized evacuations were under way along Fairplay Road; while residents rushed from their homes, air support reported multiple spot fires flaring up ahead of the main fire. Multiple copters and at least 10 fire engines were called in for support in an effort to keep the fire from spreading to structures or into a nearby valley, which would exacerbate fire conditions.

An hour into the battle against the flames, law enforcement reported forward progress of the fire had been halted at 3:23 p.m. Evacuation orders were lifted at 4:45 p.m., though roads near the fire remained closed.

No structures were burned and no injuries have been reported, according to Wendy Oaks, public information officer for the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit.