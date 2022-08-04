Flash flood warning in effect for Tahoe, surrounding areas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With more rain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Greater Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley areas.

“The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the threat of flash flooding, particularly near burn scars, small creeks, and steep terrain,” the NWS warning stated.

Rain is expected to fall after 2 p.m. and last until about 11 p.m. on Thursday. It is expected to resume around 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

In Markleeville, residents are already experiencing the impacts of the floods. Alpine County officials released a notice Thursday morning saying Highway 89 from Turtle Rock to Markleeville is closed with no estimated time of reopening.

Caltrans District 10 crews have been working all morning to clear mud and debris from Woodfords Camp Connell and Caples Lake but the oncoming storms could delay road opening.

Visitors are being asked to stay away from the area and residents are asked to access the area through Monitor Pass.

“Alpine County Unified Command is prepositioning public safety assets in Markleeville in anticipation for additional rain events and potential flooding,” the notice said.

Sand and sandbags are located at Fire Station 92 for resident access at 860 Hot Springs Rd, Markleeville.

Road closure information: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Flash flood warning and watch mapping: https://arcg.is/1XqXLW