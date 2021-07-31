Flash flood watch extended through Friday at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A flash flood watch has been extended for the Lake Tahoe area.
The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday morning extended the watch through 11 p.m. Saturday for the greater Lake Tahoe area and western Nevada.
The service said to expect thunderstorms with heavy rain and intense rainfall rates this afternoon and evening. Officials warn that burn scars and steep terrain are at greatest risk for flash flooding. Debris flows, rock slides, ponding of water on roads, and rapid rises on small creeks are possible if heavy rainfall occurs.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are forecast through the weekend at Tahoe.
