Flash flood watch issued for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A flash flood watch has been issued for the Lake Tahoe Basin.
The National Weather Service in Reno issued the warning in effect through 9 p.m. Monday due to anticipated thunderstorms producing short periods of heavy rainfall over steeper terrain in and around burn scars.
The service said recent burn areas from the Tamarack Fire are prime areas of concern.
“You should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued,” the service said in a statement. “Turn around, don’t drown.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Flash flood watch issued for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A flash flood watch has been issued for the Lake Tahoe Basin.