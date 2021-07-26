Flash flood watch issued for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A flash flood watch has been issued for the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued the warning in effect through 9 p.m. Monday due to anticipated thunderstorms producing short periods of heavy rainfall over steeper terrain in and around burn scars.

The service said recent burn areas from the Tamarack Fire are prime areas of concern.

“You should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued,” the service said in a statement. “Turn around, don’t drown.”