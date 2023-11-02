Flatstick launches LITMAS, winter wonderland experience
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.- Picture this: Holiday lights so bright, it’s like Rudolph threw up all over
our indoor mini golf bar. From November 1 onward, Flatstick Pub is turning up the wattage and inviting everyone to bask in the glow of our electrifying holiday extravaganza.
- Light Up the Night: Flatstick venue will be adorned with Christmas lights so abundant, you’ll be able to spot us from outer space.
- Sip in Style: Indulge in our exclusive holiday cocktails, including the fan favorite Dirty Snowman and twist on a classic Hot Toddy. Feel the warmth of the season with every sip, making your LITMAS experience even merrier.
- Putt & Play: Grab a friend, a putter, and some mulled wine, and hit the golf course! The holiday-themed golf bar is decked out in festive glory, promising a golfing experience like no other.
- Campfire Vibes:Toast some s’mores and relish a spiked hot chocolate by the campfire, adding a touch of coziness to your LITMAS adventure.
- Capture the Magic: Step into the themed Photo Booth and create lasting memories with a personalized photo strip. The perfect way to capture the holiday spirit and share it with your loved ones.
Flatstick Pub’s LITMAS runs from November 1st through the end of winter. Escape into a world where holiday cheer knows no bounds. Whether you’re a golf enthusiast, a local beer connoisseur, or just someone looking to revel in the festive ambiance, LITMAS at Flatstick Pub guarantees an unforgettable experience.
