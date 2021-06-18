Flatstick, mini golf, brew pub opens in South Tahoe

The first five holes spell, “Tahoe.” (Laney Griffo

Tahoe Daily Tribune)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub Norcal has opened its doors, giving patrons an opportunity to “drink local and putt tipsy.”

Flatstick Pub is a community focused craft brew pub and restaurant with a challenging mini golf and a variety of other interactive games.

When guests first walk in, they’ll see the indoor mini golf course. The first five holes of the course spell out “Tahoe.”

Behind the course is an expansive mural, painted by Sacramento artist, Lily Therens. It features scenes from around Tahoe, movie references and golf puns.

Kegs from local breweries act as obstacles on the course but also have bar tops, allowing and encouraging guests to enjoy their beverages on the course.

Flatstick’s bar has 32 taps, all pouring Northern Nevada and Northern California beers. They also serve cocktails mixed with locally sourced spirits.

“It’s a hyper-local vibe here,” said Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Robinson. “We’re trying to support the communities that are supporting us.”

Guests can also enjoy Happy Hour drink specials from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and those 21-plus can snag a lifetime membership for $95 giving them free golf and games for life at any Flatstick Pub location.

Flatstick Pub’s restaurant, #melt, is focused on locally sourced ingredients to create artisan grilled cheeses, pizzas, hearty salads and soups.

Flatstick’s flagship location is in Sacramento but they decided to expand to Lake Tahoe because of its local vibe.

“It’s a locally-driven community,” Robinson said, adding that even though it’s a tourist destination, there are a ton of locally-owned breweries and businesses that all support each other.

Flatstick Pub is designed with adults in mind but will welcome families of all ages until 6 p.m. Non-alcoholic beverages and kids meals, aptly named “Putty Buddies,” are available.

Flatstick has a Monday night league, called “Monday Night Putters.” The course itself is challenging but on Monday nights, they move the pin placements to give it an even bigger challenge.

Each month, Flatstick partners with a local charity and on Sundays, $1 from every mini golf game and drink purchased is donated to the charity.

In addition to the golf course, Flatstick also has a 4,000-square foot outdoor patio with lawn games and heaters.

Robinson said it’s a great location for date nights, friendly gatherings, team building events, birthday parties or simply grabbing a casual drink with friends.

Flatstick is located at 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe.

For more information, visit http://www.tipsyputt.com/tahoe .