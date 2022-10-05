Flatstick partnering with nonprofit Clean Tahoe in October
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub, an indoor mini golf course that also serves alcohol and food, is teaming up with Clean Tahoe in October.
Each Sunday of October, Flatstick will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to the nonprofit that is dedicated to improving the visual environment of the South Shore of the Lake Tahoe Basin through proper litter and trash management and public education.
Locally-owned and family-operated, Flatstick Pub is seeking to enliven and empower their community by hosting Sunday FundDay once a week every month with the intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofit organizations in 2022.
