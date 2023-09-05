Flatstick Pub, American Cancer Society partner on September Sunday FUNDday

Flatstick Pub is partnering with American Cancer Society.

Laney Griffo/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s first indoor mini golf course, Flatstick Pub, also

known as Tipsy Putt, will be teaming up with American Cancer Society to give back to South Lake Tahoe’s community.

Each Sunday of September, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased. Flatstick Pub’s one-of-a-kind mini golf course encourages camaraderie and a chance to bond with fellow civic-minded citizens over the needs of our community. Guests can learn from American Cancer Society representatives how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

Locally-owned and family-operated, Flatstick Pub is seeking to enliven and empower their community by hosting Sunday FUNDday once a week every month with the intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofit organizations in 2023.

About The American Cancer Society:

It is expected that more than 284,000 Americans will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year in no small part to those who were not getting their mammograms in 2020. Since 2019 American Cancer Society has hosted walks with 20,000+ participants and raised nearly $500,000. 100% of all funds raised through Making Strides will support breast cancer research and support in the Northern California area.

For more information about American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

go to http://www.MakingStridesWalk.org