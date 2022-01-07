Flatstick Pub partners with Achieve Tahoe for Sunday fundraiser
About Achieve Tahoe:
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s first indoor mini golf course, Flatstick Pub, will be teaming up with Achieve Tahoe in order to lift up South Lake Tahoe.
Each Sunday of January, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.
Flatstick Pub’s one-of-a-kind mini golf course encourages camaraderie and a chance to bond with fellow civic-minded citizens over the needs of Tahoe’s communities. Guests can learn from Achieve Tahoe representatives how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.
Locally-owned and family-operated, Flatstick Pub is seeking to enliven and empower their community by hosting Sunday Fundraisers once a month every month with the intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofit organizations in 2022.
Achieve Tahoe is a North Lake Tahoe-based non-profit organization that provides year-round outdoor recreation programs for children and adults with physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities. The organization, founded in 1967, is the longest operating adaptive sports program in the country, and is dedicated to providing affordable, inclusive physical and recreational activities that build health, confidence, and independence through winter and summer programs.
