Flatstick Pub partners with ALS Association

Laney Griffo/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub, also known as Tipsy Putt, will be teaming up with The ALS Association to give back to South Lake Tahoe’s environment and community. Each Sunday of August, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.

During August, Flatstick guests can learn from The ALS Association representatives how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which often leads to total paralysis and death within two to five years of diagnosis. For unknown reasons, veterans are more likely to develop ALS than the general population. There is currently no known cause or cure.



The ALS Association Greater Sacramento Chapter provides nearly 900 people living with ALS and their families — at no cost — with respite care, equipment loan, augmentative communication and assistive technology programs, as well as nutritional supplements, transportation and emergency assistance.

To learn more about ALS and The ALS Association, visit als.org/greater-sacramento.

Flatstick Pub is hosting Sunday FundDay once a week every month with the intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofit organizations in 2022.