Flatstick Pub partners with boys, girls club for Sunday FundDay

Flatstick Pub is supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe every Sunday in February.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s Flatstick Pub, also known as Tipsy Putt, will be teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe to give back to the local environment and community.

Each Sunday of February, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Flatstick Pub’s one-of-a-kind mini golf course encourages camaraderie and a chance to bond with fellow civic-minded citizens over the needs of our community. Guests can learn from Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe representatives how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

Locally-owned and family-operated, Flatstick Pub is seeking to enliven and empower their community by hosting Sunday FundDay once a week every month with the intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofits in 2023.