Flatstick Pub raises $2k for South Tahoe boys, girls club

Flatstick Pub donates about $2,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub, also known as Tipsy Putt, teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe in February to give back to South Lake Tahoe youth.

Flatstick Pub donated $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased on Sundays in February and raised $1,931 for the Club.

“A huge thanks to the SAVVY team from Caesars Entertainment for volunteering to host the Club’s booth at Flatstick Pub on all four of the Sundays,” the company said in a press release. “Even with a massive snow blizzard the last Sunday of the month, they showed up to support the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe has secured their spot to be the selected nonprofit for Sunday FUNDday in February 2024 with a goal to raise over $2,500.

To learn more about Flatstick Pub’s Sunday FUNDday, visit their website at https://www.flatstickpubtahoe.com/

Flatstick Pub has partnered with Bread & Broth for April.

For more details, email anna@tipsyputt.com or call 916-877-5599.