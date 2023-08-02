Flatstick Pub, Special Olympics Northern California partner for Sunday FUNDday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s first indoor mini golf course, Flatstick Pub, also known as Tipsy Putt, will be teaming up with Special Olympics Northern California to give back to South Lake Tahoe’s community.

Each Sunday of August, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased. Flatstick Pub’s one-of-a-kind mini golf course encourages camaraderie and a chance to bond with fellow civic-minded citizens over the needs of our community. Guests can learn from Special Olympics Northern California representatives how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

Locally-owned and family-operated, Flatstick Pub is seeking to enliven and empower their community by hosting Sunday FUNDday once a week every month with the intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofit organizations in 2023.

About Special Olympics Northern California:

Special Olympics Northern California creates an inclusive community where people with and without intellectual disabilities can make connections, develop healthy lifestyles, achieve success, and experience the joy of sports. Free year-round programs in sports, schools, health and leadership are all offered at no cost to participants.