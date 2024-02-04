Flatstick Pub, Tahoe Youth & Family Services present Sunday FUNDday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s first indoor mini golf course, Flatstick Pub, also known as Tipsy Putt, will be teaming up with the Tahoe Youth & Family Services to give back to South Lake Tahoe’s community. Each Sunday of February, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.
Flatstick Pub’s one-of-a-kind mini golf course encourages camaraderie and a chance to bond with fellow civic-minded citizens over the needs of our community.
Guests can learn from the Tahoe Youth & Family Services representatives how their efforts meet the
challenges of their mission head-on.
Locally-owned and family-operated, Flatstick Pub is seeking to enliven and empower their community by hosting Sunday FUNDday once a week every month with the intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofit organizations in 2024.
