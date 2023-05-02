Flatstick Pub teaming in May with El Dorado Search and Rescue Tahoe Team

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s Flatstick Pub, also known as Tipsy Putt, is teaming up with the El Dorado Search and Rescue Team, Tahoe Division to give back to the community.

Each Sunday of May, (May 7, 14, 21, 28) Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.

Flatstick Pub’s one-of-a-kind mini golf course encourages camaraderie and a chance to bond with fellow civic-minded citizens over the needs of our community. Guests can learn from the El Dorado Search and Rescue Tahoe Team representatives how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

Locally-owned and family-operated, Flatstick Pub, open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., is seeking to enliven and empower their community by hosting Sunday FUNDday once a week every month with the intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofits in 2023.

The El Dorado Search and Rescue Tahoe Team is one of the busiest backcountry rescue teams in the country. The team of professionally trained volunteers provides search and rescue services to the residents and visitors of El Dorado County or wherever our services are requested.

With over a million acres of forest land, El Dorado Search and Rescue responds to overdue, missing or injured hikers, campers, off-road vehicle enthusiasts, and skiers. The region, which includes parts of the Lake Tahoe basin and Desolation Wilderness, draws adventurous people into the backcountry and when they have an emergency, SAR responds.

In addition to responding to recreational emergencies, SAR also responds to natural and manmade disasters, environmental emergencies (severe storms/floods) and wildfires and deploy all hours of the day and night and in all weather conditions.

The team, with their expertise and specialized equipment, support the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office when called upon.

Tahoe Team members are capable of technical rope rescue, snow and ice rescue, use of specialized motorized equipment for snow and ground emergencies (body recoveries, equipment transport, evacuations, welfare checks, assist medical personnel for emergency response and set up communication links/repeaters where regular emergency vehicles cannot go), communication specialists (ham radio operators and mobile communication set up), drone searches, medical care, wilderness first aid, water rescue, K-9 Searches (including cadaver recoveries/searches), land navigation, mapping expertise, man tracking, evidence collection and helicopter insert and evacuations. Training and actual mission deployments occur in extreme and hazardous geographical locations and weather.