Flatstick Pub teaming with nonprofit Queer Crush Climbing for Pride Month

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s Flatstick Pub, also known as Tipsy Putt, is teaming up with Queer Crush Climbing this month to give back to the community and celebrate Pride Month.

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Sunday in June, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.

Flatstick Pub’s one-of-a-kind mini golf course encourages camaraderie and a chance to bond with fellow civic-minded citizens over the needs of our community. Guests can learn from Queer Crush Climbing representatives how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

Locally-owned and family-operated, Flatstick Pub is seeking to enliven and empower their community by hosting Sunday FUNDday once a week every month with the intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofits in 2023.

Queer Crush Climbing is about creating safe and inclusive spaces for those who are diverse in their gender, romantic, and sexual orientations. The group empowers Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color of all abilities to seek healing, health, community and connection with the land through the art and sport of climbing.

For more information, visit https://www.queercrush.org