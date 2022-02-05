Flatstick Pub teams up with Epic Promise for Sunday Fundraisers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s first indoor mini golf course, Flatstick Pub, will be teaming up with the EpicPromise Foundation in order to lift up South Lake Tahoe.

Each Sunday of February, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.

Flatstick Pub’s one-of-a-kind mini golf course encourages camaraderie and a chance to bond with fellow civic-minded citizens over the needs of Tahoe’s communities. Guests can learn from EpicPromise Foundation representatives how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

Locally-owned and family-operated, Flatstick Pub is seeking to enliven and empower their community by hosting Sunday Fundraisers once a month every month with the intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofit organizations in 2022.

ABOUT EpicPromise Employee Foundation:





The EpicPromise Employee Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to provide emergency and disaster relief grants, and educational scholarships for Vail Resorts employees and their families.

For more information about EpicPromise go to: epicpromise.com