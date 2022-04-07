Flatstick Pub to support Live Violence Free every Sunday in April

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub will be teaming up with nonprofit Live Violence Free in April to support the local agency and community.

Every Sunday in April, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer purchased and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased between 11 a.m. and Midnight. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the work that Live Violence Free does.

“We think it’s important to support a wide range of charities that help benefit the community,” said Flatstick’s Ambassador of Guest Experience Anna Sargent. “April is also Sexual Assault Awareness month, so it is a great opportunity to help raise awareness and voice their cause to the community.”

Live Violence Free has been providing services in South Lake Tahoe since 1977, and their mission is to promoting a violence-free community through education and advocacy.

Between 2019 and 2021, the organization was able to provide 365 therapy sessions, 18,396 shelter nights, and many other resources for those who needed them.





Sargent said that all Flatstick locations, including the two new locations in Emeryville and Sunnyville set to open soon, are dedicated to working with their communities. The South Lake Tahoe location has done a fundraiser every month since opening.

“This is a program we have been running at both our Sacramento and Lake Tahoe locations since we have opened, and we do not have any plans to stop this program,” said Sargent. “There are so many different organizations that help benefit the Lake Tahoe community, I would love to partner with them all eventually. Ultimately, we partner with organizations that support causes that are near to our hearts, or directly benefit the community. With all the different requests we receive, I truly wish there were more months in the year!”

During March 2022, Flatstick began fundraising for the South Tahoe Futbol Club, and were able to raise a little over $1,400 for the organization, and they hope to work with the club again soon.

“We would love to partner with them in the future. I think it’s important to work with local organizations that directly benefit families within our community,” said Sargent. “I strongly believe that when the community thrives, we all thrive. We are so happy to be a part of the Lake Tahoe community, and anything we can do to support its people will benefit us as well.”

Flatstick on average raises anywhere between $1,200 to $2,000 for one organization a month. Although their 2022 calendar is filled up for partnerships, Sargent is already planning out the months of 2023.

Any organizations interested in participating in the fundraising events with Flatstick Pub can reach out to Sargent at anna@tipsyputt.com . Any inquiries should include a little information about the organization’s mission, outreach, and their history in the community.

For more information about Live Violence Free and to learn how you can give back, visit liveviolencefree.org .