Flight Deck’s modern makeover on full display for upcoming Ready for Takeoff party

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After reopening with a fresh new look and new attractions in early July, Flight Deck is set to showcase the complete major remodel at their upcoming “Ready for Takeoff” party. The updated space now features a sleek industrial design, expanded bar, and two state-of-the-art golf simulator bays – marking a new chapter for the establishment.

The highlight of the remodel is the addition of two golf simulator bays, available for hourly rental at $66. Each bay offers access to more than 50 virtual golf courses (with more to come), along with driving range features and arcade-style games. Guests can compete in challenges such as longest drive and closest to the pin or enjoy family-friendly options like zombie dodgeball and carnival-style games and eventually the plan will be to develop memberships and coordinate benefits for the simulator bays.

The Flight Deck now offers two golf simulators. Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

General Manager Cara DelVulian said the remodel was aimed at enhancing the customer experience and offering more interactive entertainment options.

“We’ve seen a good mix of people using it for serious golf and families just looking for something fun to do,” DelVulian added.

Included in the remodel is a revamped menu that has already drawn praise, with the bacon Swiss burger emerging as the top seller. Other favorites include the loaded steak sandwich and the Vaquero Burger, which features avocado and a signature smoked chili oil.

The remodel includes an expanded bar. Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“That’s one of our signature flavors that you’re not going to find anywhere else,” said DelVulian.

Flight Deck plans to introduce a weekend brunch menu in the coming weeks, with service beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The brunch rollout is timed to coincide with the start of football season.

To celebrate the remodel, Flight Deck will host a “Ready for Takeoff” party on Saturday, August 23. The event will feature live music from Pink Saturn, performing from 8 to 10 p.m., and drink specials including $25 buckets of Corona cans. A closest-to-the-pin competition will also take place from 8 to 9 p.m.

“We’re excited to offer something new and different for the community,” Delvulian said. “It’s a place where people can come together – whether they’re here for the food, the games, or just to hang out.”

Flight Deck Grill & Golf Club is located inside the Lake Tahoe Airport at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way in South Lake Tahoe, CA. For more information look for them on social channels or reach them by phone at 530-600-0622.