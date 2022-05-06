Floridian wins $4.3 million Lake Tahoe dream home

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Omaze, the leading platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes to support world-changing charities, announced the winner of the $4.3 million dream house in Lake Tahoe.

The winner, Stuart B. of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida won a 4-bedroom, 7-bath modern rustic home with mountain and lake views. The Omaze donor community’s collective efforts supported more than $1 million in grants for After-School All-Stars from CAF America, which will help fund more than 100 free summer camps for low-income students.

“We are so grateful for our longstanding partnership with Omaze, a community that has supported After-School All-Stars by providing approximately $3.5 million in monetary grants for our mission over the years.” said Ben Paul, CEO, After-School All-Stars, in a press release.

After-School All-Stars provides free, comprehensive after-school programs that keep children safe and help them succeed in school and life. Founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1993, After-School All-Stars helps students and supports working families through free, comprehensive after-school programs in cities across the nation.

“The learning loss and trauma that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic remains an urgent and pressing matter for our students and their communities, so we challenged ourselves to do more. We expanded beyond school walls — to housing authorities, recreation centers, and more — to stand in the opportunity gap and meet our students where they are,” said Paul. “Year-round programming has also proved to be a necessity for the community now more than ever before, so we are launching summer camps across 16 chapters nationwide and providing a host of social-emotional support to aid in recovery. This work is not possible without outstanding partners like Omaze. On behalf of the entire ASAS community, thank you.”

“After-School All-Stars is an organization that we hold near and dear, having supported millions of dollars in monetary grants to the organization, I am happy that we can help them continue to build programming and provide for underprivileged students across the country,” said Matt Pohlson, co-founder and CEO of Omaze. “For us at Omaze, we see this as the ultimate win-win – Stuart and his family get to enjoy the mountain home of their dreams while we’re able to enhance the lives of so many because of our generous community.”

The modern, rustic home has 4-bedrooms, 7-bathrooms and lake views.

Provided/Omaze

A video walk-thru of the home is available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5JYlOuz6pg