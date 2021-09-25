Flu clinics available in South Lake Tahoe starting Thursday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Public Health and Human Services Agency will begin conducting low-cost community flu vaccination clinics starting on Sept. 30 with additional clinics offered until mid-October in South Lake Tahoe.

Seasonal influenza vaccine will be available in flu shot form at the clinics; a limited supply of FluMist will be available for children.

The best protection against the flu for residents 6 months of age or older is the flu vaccine. It is especially important to vaccinate high-risk people, such as children under age five, people 65 years and older, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease. It’s also critical for health care workers and people taking care of high-risk persons to be immunized. Flu vaccination will be even more important this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost per vaccine is $10, but no one will be denied service due to inability to pay; cash or check is accepted. Parents should bring their child’s immunization records. Face coverings and physical distancing are required at all clinic locations. Updated information on flu clinics will be posted to http://www.edcgov.us/publichealth and on the County Flu Hotline at 530-621-6188.

South Lake Tahoe Community Flu Clinic dates and locations include:





· Sept. 30 and Oct. 14, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe.

· Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6p.m. at Bijou School, 3501 Spruce Avenue, in the Multipurpose Room, South Lake Tahoe

· Oct. 14, from 3p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tahoe Valley Elementary School, 943 Tahoe Island Drive, in the Multipurpose Room, South Lake Tahoe