Flu vaccine offered in Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe

Flu vaccine is available in Incline Village and clinics will begin shortly in South Lake Tahoe.

Tribune file

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flu vaccinations are being offered in Lake Tahoe communities.

In the Incline Village/Crystal Bay areas, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is offering flu vaccinations to individuals over the age of 8 at the district’s main station located

at 875 Tanager Street In Incline. Walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines will not be available at the Crystal Bay or Mount Rose stations.

Each vaccine is $40, payable by cash, check or credit card. If you are a Medicare patient, visit your primary healthcare provider, Incline Village Community Hospital or local grocery or drug store pharmacy for vaccine. The district cannot accept Medicare for vaccines.

The district said it will not be offering the high dose version of the vaccine this year. District personnel are available to visit homes or businesses by appointment to administer vaccine for no additional charge.

To make an appointment, call 775-831-0351, ext. 0.

In South Lake Tahoe, the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Public Health Division will begin conducting no cost community flu vaccination clinics starting on Thursday, Sept. 29, with additional clinics offered through October.

Vaccine will be administered primarily in flu shot form; a limited supply of FluMist will be available.

“Everyone six months of age or older should get a flu vaccine each year for the best protection against the flu,” said El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams. “It’s especially important to vaccinate high-risk people, such as children under age five, people 65 years and older, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, or lung disease. It’s also critical for health care workers and people taking care of high-risk persons to be immunized.”

In addition to the flu vaccine, the county will also offer the COVID-19 vaccine for those who qualify at the flu vaccination clinics.

“According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time if the individual is eligible for both at that time,” Williams said. “Please check with your healthcare provider or public health staff if you recently received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster and you have questions about receiving the flu vaccine.”

There is no cost for the flu vaccine or COVID-19 vaccine at the flu clinics. Face coverings are required at all clinic locations.

South Lake Tahoe Community Flu Clinic dates and locations include:

— Sept. 29, from to 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Boulevard

— Oct. 6, from 4-6 p.m. at Bijou School, 3501 Spruce Avenue, in the Teacher’s Lounge

— Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Boulevard

— Oct. 13, from 4-6 p.m. at Tahoe Valley Elementary School, 943 Tahoe Island Drive, in the Multipurpose Room

— Oct. 20, from 3-6 p.m. at Bijou School, 3501 Spruce Avenue, in the Multipurpose RoomResidents are advised that flu vaccination clinic dates, times and locations are subject to change. Updated information on flu clinics will be posted to http://www.edcgov.us/publichealth and on the County Flu Hotline at 1-530-621-6188.