Flu vaccines available at Tahoe Forest in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Flu season runs October-April, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot each year. Tahoe Forest Health System is offering flu vaccines in Truckee and Incline Village.

The flu vaccine is available for patients aged 3 years and older at the Tahoe Forest Pharmacy, located on the first floor of the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Vaccines are available by walk-in only. A 20-30 minute turnaround time is to be expected.

The Incline Village Community Hospital, located at 880 Alder Ave., will be offering a drive-thru clinic at the community room entrance for patients aged 6 months and older, from Oct. 3 until Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays from noon-3 p.m. on Thursdays. No appointment is necessary.

New this year, a pediatric flu shot clinic by appointment only for established patients, ages 6 months – 18 years, is available through Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. every Tuesday at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Suite 310.

Call 530-587-3523 to make an appointment. The flu vaccine is covered by most insurance, and free for uninsured patients.

Flu vaccine pricing at the Tahoe Forest Pharmacy and Incline Village Community Hospital is $40, and $90 for patients aged 65-plus. Most insurance is accepted; however, insurance may not cover the full cost. The vaccine for patients over 65 years is usually covered by Medicare. Cash or credit card will be accepted for payment.

Please bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. Masks are required.