Folk comes to Crystal Bay with The Brothers Comatose and Goodnight, Texas

The Brothers Comatose will play at Crystal Bay Casino on Friday.

The Brothers Comatose and Goodnight, Texas will be coming to the Crystal Bay Casino on Friday Oct. 11.

The Brothers Comatose plays Americana, bluegrass and everything in between. The band is originally based out of San Francisco.

The Brothers Comatose is comprised of brothers Ben Morrison and Alex Morrison, Scott Padden, Philip Brezina, and Greg Fleischut that plays on the outshining Mandolin. The Brothers Comatose tours all around the United States and even hosts their own music festival called “Comatopia” by the Sierra Foothills in Oakhurst.

They are also cultural ambassadors for the American Music Abroad program run by the U.S. State Department. Through the program they will be going to Latvia and Lithuania this year and went to China last year as part of the program.

The band is currently working on their fifth studio album with AntiFragile Records.

Goodnight, Texas brings the perfect contrast of folk and rock ‘n’ roll to the show. The Brothers Comatose and Goodnight, Texas together will make you feel as if you are a moonshiner on the back of a horse wandering through an open desert.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com for $20.