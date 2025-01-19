Follow the money: Title IX at STHS (Opinion)

Since 1969, the National Federation of State High School Associations has annually published data on the number of athletic participants by sport and gender for each state. From 1969 to 1972, the average participation rate among female students was 2% compared to 50% among males. Following the enactment of Title IX in 1972, for more than 50 years, the data shows male participation has remained steady at 50% while female participation has increased to 43%. This shows that Title IX works.

The good news for our community is the data from LTUSD shows that STHS has females participating in sports above the nationwide average of 43%. However, in 2019, a local Title IX Task Force was formed as community members realized they were not getting equal treatment despite having equal opportunities.

Evidence shows the quality of opportunity, when compared to their male counterparts, is lacking at STHS with disparate treatment in the availability of transportation to competitions, access to the weight room, access to the best facilities and fields, sports medicine support and more.

The mandate of Title IX states that “no person in the U.S. shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” 20 U.S.C.A. § 1681. Federal Courts have agreed that the reach of Title IX in athletics is well beyond the basis of participation and requires schools to treat its participants equitably.

One of the best ways to determine equitable treatment is by analyzing the money a school spends on its student athletes. But LTUSD Superintendent Todd Cutler, former Title IX Coordinator Beth Shepard, current Coordinator John Simmons, and Athletic Director Kevin Hennessee have refused to disclose to the public what should be easily accessible budget data from the District’s general fund.

Since December 2021, in response to Task Force inquiries to see the budget for student athletes broken down by sport and by gender, the District has offered only unsubstantiated snapshots of uniform and equipment costs. Missing is data on sports medicine expenses and funding, facility maintenance expenditures by field, gym, and track, monies allocated to coaching staff, how weight room personnel is funded, and more.

It is disturbing the District refuses to provide basic funding specifics to the public. Instead, in an athletics presentation to the Board on May 9, 2024, STHS reps focused only on participation stats while claiming the programs “enhance the student experience for women and men alike” (note: see March 28, 2024 Task Force update to the Board https://www.youtube.com/live/UD-r5O_6KoY?feature=shared ).

Ignoring the problem is not a solution. It is both imperative and legally required that STHS shares its budget for athletics broken down by sport and by gender to the public.

Why does LTUSD refuse to be accountable and transparent with sharing this essential data toward improving the quality of athletic programs for our daughters?

Title IX Task Force, LTUSD