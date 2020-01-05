Following manhunt, accused son reveals father’s grave to Amador County detectives

Sean Purdy

Provided

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing his father following a manhunt at Lake Tahoe confessed to the killing and revealed to detectives the location of his father’s body, authorities said Saturday.

Sean Purdy’s confession late Friday led detectives to search an area in Pioneer, California where they located a body in a shallow grave around 4 a.m., the Amador County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

They were able to identify the body as that 52-year-old Lance Purdy and notified family members, the statement said.

The younger Purdy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of killing his father at the family residence in Pine Grove, a Sierra Nevada foothill town about five miles southeast of Pioneer, on New Year’s Day.

Authorities launched a search for him after Purdy’s mother told deputies her husband flew home to check on their son but she never heard back from him.

A neighbor witnessed the son leaving the family home quickly in a 2017 blue Subaru Outback and subsequently discovered a large amount of blood in and around the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives tracked Purdy’s cell phone to Incline Village where he was spotted by a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy at 1 a.m. at the 7-11 on Tahoe Blvd. and Village Blvd. He immediately fled on foot.

Later in the day, according to a post on Facebook from Uber Driver Dean Lavorante, Purdy requested an Uber and Lyft using his real name. The Lyft driver called the sheriff’s office when he recognized Purdy.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies spent over 12 hours searching for Purdy before he was apprehended.

A search-and-rescue team is searching another area of Amador County for additional evidence of the homicide.