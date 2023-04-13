Foo Fighters playing at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys.

Provided / Harrahs and Harveys Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – Harrah’s & Harveys Lake Tahoe today announced the addition of Foo Fighters with opening act The Breeders at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys on August 10 to the 20th Anniversary lineup for the 2023 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series presented by LG Business Solutions.

Returning to Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in June 2023, the concert series offers guests a premier outdoor concert experience featuring a newly-installed turf flooring for added comfort and first-class performances. Tickets to Foo Fighters on Aug. 10 will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. PT. The Summer Concert Series has welcomed more than 1.5 million fans at over 200 concerts spanning the past two decades, featuring such artists as Elton John, The Eagles, Stevie Wonder, James Taylor, Lady Gaga, Dave Mathews Band, Phish, Jackson Brown, Blake Shelton, Bruno Mars and Aerosmith.

This year, the concert series proudly welcomes Illenium, The First Annual Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers Music Festival Presented by Hawthorne Heights, Old Dominion, Sammy Hagar, Dierks Bentley, Foo Fighters with The Breeders, Sam Hunt and Brett Young, Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb and Kane Brown. Guests can look forward to more exciting announcements to follow.

Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series schedule (subject to change):

● Illenium – Sunday, June 4 – Tickets on sale now

● Hawthorne Heights Presents Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers Festival – Saturday, June 24 – Early Bird tickets on sale now, Artists to be announced soon!

● Old Dominion – Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 – Tickets on sale now

● Sammy Hagar – Friday, July 14 – Tickets on sale now

● Dierks Bentley – Friday, August 4 – Tickets on sale now

● Foo Fighters with The Breeders – Thursday, August 10 – Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 14

● Sam Hunt and Brett Young – Sunday, August 13 – Tickets on sale now

● Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb – Saturday, August 19 – Tickets on sale now

● Kane Brown – Thursday, August 31 and Friday, September 1 – Tickets on sale now

All tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PT. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Caesars.com/lake-tahoe, Ticketmaster.com or APECONCERTS.com.