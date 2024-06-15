Although food addiction is not medically recognized, ultra-processed foods, with their excess sugar, salt, and fat, often prompt overconsumption with addict-like behavior. They work through influencing our brain’s reward circuitry, hormonal system, and gut microbiome.

Brain Reward Pathway

In our brains, an external stimulus triggers secretion of a neurotransmitter, dopamine, from a region called the ventral tegmental area (VTA). Transmission extends to the brain tissues involved in reward attainment. When activated, the amygdala (Am) and hippocampus (Hp) transmit a stimulus’ stored emotional memories to the nucleus accumbens (NAc). The NAc relays the degree of attention the stimulant warrants to the orbitofrontal cortex (OFC), which ultimately determines if the stimulus is pursued. The prefrontal cortex (PFC) sends inhibitory signals to the OFC halting pursuit when attainment is unfavorable, long-term.

For example, when confronted with only a mildly rewarding, yet knowingly unhealthy food, pursuit is unlikely because OFC excitement prompting attainment is weak and the PFC’s inhibitory signals to the OFC are strong. However, an especially rewarding, yet unhealthy food, despite the PFC revealing attainment is damaging, stimulates VTA dopamine secretion to the PFC, dampening its inhibitory signals to the OFC. Moreover, the favorable emotional memories of past consumption from the Am and Hp, result in a highly excited and uninhibited OFC contributing to pursuit.

Hormonal

The hormones ghrelin, leptin, insulin, and peptide YY, also regulate consumption. An empty stomach releases ghrelin which stimulates hunger via hypothalamus signaling and VTA dopamine release. After eating, fat cells release leptin and the pancreas secretes insulin, both of which increase satiety. Dietary fat also stimulates hypothalamus insulin secretion and small intestine secretion of the hormone peptide YY, both of which increase satiety.

However, those consuming hyperpalatable ultra-processed foods have lower levels of the appetite suppressant peptide YY and higher levels of the appetite stimulus ghrelin (Hall et al., 2019). Additionally, a high fat intake can cause hypothalamic inflammation, making it more resistant to insulin’s satiating effects (De Souza et al., 2005). Further, overweight patients tend to have greater leptin resistance.

Compounding this, chronic stress adversely affects the interplay between our brain’s hypothalamus and our hormonal system’s pituitary and adrenal glands (HPA axis) making attainment even more likely.

Gut Microbiome

Much research has emerged showing how gut microbes help regulate metabolism and influence the neuronal and hormonal systems to regulate intake. The large intestine houses most of these microorganisms. Although exact mechanisms remain unknown, an abnormal microbial composition correlates with excessive intake but a high fiber diet improves composition.

Treatment

Approved treatments vary. The most invasive, and mostly irreversible bariatric surgeries, decrease food holding capacity and alter gut hormones to suppress hunger.

GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs, e.g., Ozempic, have gained popularity. Originally for diabetes, they can reduce cravings for many people, slow food movement, and prolong fullness, resulting in moderate to significant weight loss.

Mental therapies, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), can improve binge eating disorder.

Consumption of minimally processed foods correlates with lower odds of developing obesity with only natural cravings and satiety without adverse outcomes.

A registered dietitian (RD) familiar with food addiction can help. RDs improve diet quality, weight loss outcomes, and blood lab values including glucose levels.

The Yale Food Addiction Scale (YFAS) is a validated measure with immediately available, anonymous, results at MNTScientific.com.

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian with an insurance-based practice, MNT Scientific in South Lake Tahoe, Sacramento, Minden, and does telehealth.