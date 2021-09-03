Food assistance available for Caldor Fire evacuees
Food resources are available for those evacuating from the Caldor Fire, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Agriculture.
Many evacuation shelters offer food assistance, but for individuals in need not staying at shelters, additional resources are available.
“We know it is hard to leave your home in an emergency like this, and food should be the last thing you’re worried about,” NDA Director Jennifer Ott said in the release. “The emergency shelters are offering food and shelter for evacuees, but for those opting for alternative accommodations, additional food options are still available.”
The following is a list of community food sites in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Washoe counties where individuals can access on-site hot meals and take-away food.
These sites provide food through the Emergency Food Assistance Program, a USDA-funded program for income-eligible individuals (proof of income is not required), as well as non-TEFAP food anyone can access, regardless of income.
Anyone in need of food is encouraged to call the site nearest to them in advance. This list does not include any emergency feeding centers opened specifically for fire response.
CARSON CITY
F.I.S.H.
138 E. Long St.
(775) 882-3474 ext. 109
Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-Noon/1-5 p.m.
Fountainhead Foursquare Church
3690 Highway 395 South
Monday-Wednesday 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
Ron Wood Family Resource Center
2621 Northgate Lane St 62
(775) 884-2269
M/T/TH/F 10 a.m.-Noon
Wednesday 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Salvation Army – Carson City
911 East 2nd St.
(775) 887-9120
Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-Noon and 1-3 p.m.
Carson City SDA Church Pantry
405 College Parkway
Wednesday 5:30-7 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Carson Valley Community Food Closet
1255 Waterloo Lane Ste. B, Gardnerville
(775) 782-3711
M/T/W/F 12:30-4 p.m
LYON COUNTY
Healthy Community Coalition – Dayton Food Pantry
209 Dayton Valley Road Dayton
(775) 246-7834
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Healthy Communities Coalition
Yerington Food Pantry
124 W Bridge St. Yerington
(775) 350-4597
Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Living Faith Christian Fellowship
110 S Center St. Fernley
(775) 575-5037
Wednesday 8 a.m.-Noon
STOREY COUNTY
Mark Twain Community Center
500 Sam Clemons Ave, Dayton
1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month 9-11 a.m.
Mobile Harvest – Lockwood
1250 Peri Ranch Road, Sparks
2nd Wednesday 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
WASHOE COUNTY
Adventist Community Services – Center of Influence
1095 E Taylor Way, Reno
(775) 770-0243
Full pantry 2nd & 4th Friday 1-2 p.m.
Bethel AME Church
2655 N. Rock Blvd., Sparks
(775) 355-9030
2nd & 4th Tuesday 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Calvary Chapel/Sonrise
246 Courtney Lane, Reno
(775) 544-1922
Monday 11 a.m.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada
500 E Fourth St, Reno
(775) 322-7073
Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Salvation Army – Reno
1931 Sutro St., Reno
(775) 688-4555
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-Noon/12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Sierra Community House
341 Incline Way, Incline Village
(775) 298-4161
Every Thursday 3-3:30 p.m.
Sparks Christian Fellowship
510 Greenbrae, Sparks
(775) 331-2303
Wednesday 10 a.m.-Noon
St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry
160 Hubbard Way, Suite F, Reno
(775) 507-4555
M/T/Th 1-3 p.m.
The Community Food Pantry
1135 12th St., Sparks
(775) 742-4856
Wednesday 10 a.m.-Noon
Saturday 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Sparks United Methodist Church
1231 Pyramid Way, Sparks
(775) 303-9076
Tuesday 1-3 p.m.
Voice in the Wilderness
513 E.2nd Street, Reno
(775) 527-4363
Thursday 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
2075 W 7th. Street, Reno
(775) 560-3248
Monday 11 a.m.-Noon
Faith Ministry
2301 Kings Row, Reno
(775) 954-3670
Friday 11 a.m.-Noon
Church of Jesus Christ Spirit Filled
3175 Goldy Way, Sparks
Tuesday 8:30 p.m. until food is gone.
St. Michael Catholic Church
10475 Mt. Vida St. Reno
Thursday 4:30-6 p.m.
Skyline Church
5301 Longley Lane Suite A19, Reno
Sunday 1-2 p.m.
