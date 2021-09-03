Food assistance available for Caldor Fire evacuees

Food resources are available for those evacuating from the Caldor Fire, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Many evacuation shelters offer food assistance, but for individuals in need not staying at shelters, additional resources are available.

“We know it is hard to leave your home in an emergency like this, and food should be the last thing you’re worried about,” NDA Director Jennifer Ott said in the release. “The emergency shelters are offering food and shelter for evacuees, but for those opting for alternative accommodations, additional food options are still available.”

The following is a list of community food sites in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Washoe counties where individuals can access on-site hot meals and take-away food.

These sites provide food through the Emergency Food Assistance Program, a USDA-funded program for income-eligible individuals (proof of income is not required), as well as non-TEFAP food anyone can access, regardless of income.





Anyone in need of food is encouraged to call the site nearest to them in advance. This list does not include any emergency feeding centers opened specifically for fire response.

CARSON CITY

F.I.S.H.

138 E. Long St.

(775) 882-3474 ext. 109

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-Noon/1-5 p.m.

Fountainhead Foursquare Church

3690 Highway 395 South

Monday-Wednesday 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Ron Wood Family Resource Center

2621 Northgate Lane St 62

(775) 884-2269

M/T/TH/F 10 a.m.-Noon

Wednesday 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Salvation Army – Carson City

911 East 2nd St.

(775) 887-9120

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-Noon and 1-3 p.m.

Carson City SDA Church Pantry

405 College Parkway

Wednesday 5:30-7 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Carson Valley Community Food Closet

1255 Waterloo Lane Ste. B, Gardnerville

(775) 782-3711

M/T/W/F 12:30-4 p.m

LYON COUNTY

Healthy Community Coalition – Dayton Food Pantry

209 Dayton Valley Road Dayton

(775) 246-7834

Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Healthy Communities Coalition

Yerington Food Pantry

124 W Bridge St. Yerington

(775) 350-4597

Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Living Faith Christian Fellowship

110 S Center St. Fernley

(775) 575-5037

Wednesday 8 a.m.-Noon

STOREY COUNTY

Mark Twain Community Center

500 Sam Clemons Ave, Dayton

1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month 9-11 a.m.

Mobile Harvest – Lockwood

1250 Peri Ranch Road, Sparks

2nd Wednesday 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

WASHOE COUNTY

Adventist Community Services – Center of Influence

1095 E Taylor Way, Reno

(775) 770-0243

Full pantry 2nd & 4th Friday 1-2 p.m.

Bethel AME Church

2655 N. Rock Blvd., Sparks

(775) 355-9030

2nd & 4th Tuesday 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Calvary Chapel/Sonrise

246 Courtney Lane, Reno

(775) 544-1922

Monday 11 a.m.

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

500 E Fourth St, Reno

(775) 322-7073

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Salvation Army – Reno

1931 Sutro St., Reno

(775) 688-4555

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-Noon/12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Sierra Community House

341 Incline Way, Incline Village

(775) 298-4161

Every Thursday 3-3:30 p.m.

Sparks Christian Fellowship

510 Greenbrae, Sparks

(775) 331-2303

Wednesday 10 a.m.-Noon

St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry

160 Hubbard Way, Suite F, Reno

(775) 507-4555

M/T/Th 1-3 p.m.

The Community Food Pantry

1135 12th St., Sparks

(775) 742-4856

Wednesday 10 a.m.-Noon

Saturday 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Sparks United Methodist Church

1231 Pyramid Way, Sparks

(775) 303-9076

Tuesday 1-3 p.m.

Voice in the Wilderness

513 E.2nd Street, Reno

(775) 527-4363

Thursday 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Faith Lutheran Church

2075 W 7th. Street, Reno

(775) 560-3248

Monday 11 a.m.-Noon

Faith Ministry

2301 Kings Row, Reno

(775) 954-3670

Friday 11 a.m.-Noon

Church of Jesus Christ Spirit Filled

3175 Goldy Way, Sparks

Tuesday 8:30 p.m. until food is gone.

St. Michael Catholic Church

10475 Mt. Vida St. Reno

Thursday 4:30-6 p.m.

Skyline Church

5301 Longley Lane Suite A19, Reno

Sunday 1-2 p.m.