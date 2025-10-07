Food Bank of El Dorado County, Bread & Broth hosting free Farmer’s Markets

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Food Bank of El Dorado County has partnered with St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth to offer a free drive-thru Farmer’s Market food distribution this Thursday, October 9 from 10-11 a.m. in the St. Theresa Catholic Church parking lot.

Fresh produce and non-perishable foods will be distributed by volunteers from the Food Bank, Bread & Broth, and the Family Resource Center.

In the past, the El Dorado Food Bank has provided this food outreach program each month during the summer. With recent funding cuts, the program could not continue without private or organization contributions. Marcella Foundation funded the program in July, and Bread & Broth has funded the remaining three months of the program to ensure that the food-insecure in the South Lake Tahoe community have access to fresh, nutritious food.