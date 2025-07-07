Food Bank of El Dorado County, Marcella Foundation hosting July 10 free farmer’s market

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Food Bank of El Dorado County, with a matching contribution from the Marcella Foundation, will be offering a free drive-thru Farmer’s Market food distribution on Thursday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fresh seasonal produce and non-perishable food items will be given out.

This free food event will be held in the parking lot at St. Theresa Church, 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe. Volunteers from Bread & Broth and the Family Resource Center will be manning the truck along with the Food Bank.

Last month, over 100 cars, walkers, and bicyclists drove through the parking lot to receive food, and the Food Bank expects more this month.

In the past, the El Dorado Food Bank has offered this food outreach program monthly during the summer. With recent funding cuts, the program cannot continue without private or organizational contributions.

Those interested in contributing to the continuation of the Farmers Market later in the summer, donations can be sent to:

1) By check:

Food Bank of El Dorado County

4550 Business Drive

Cameron Park, CA 95682

(mention that the money is to go to the SLT Farmer’s Market)

2) By credit card: Visit foodbankedc.org .