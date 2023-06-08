Food Bank of El Dorado County named nonprofit of year by assemblyman

The Food Bank of El dorado County serves 8,000-10,000 individuals a month.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Food Bank of El Dorado County has been selected as a 2023 California Nonprofit of the Year by State Assemblyman Joe Patterson.

The Food Bank of El Dorado County provides a countywide safety net for El Dorado County’s at-risk population. Partnering with 30 community-based organizations, which have been strategically placed in communities throughout El Dorado County, this Emergency Food Assistance Network provides food assistance to thousands of our neighbors that struggle to make ends meet day in and day out.

Food Bank of El Dorado County founder, Mike Sproull, expresses that the Food Bank family, volunteers and donors are greatly humbled to be recognized by Assemblyman Patterson as a 2023 Nonprofit of the Year. Sproull would like to dedicate this award to everyone that worked to help others over the last 23 years and made the Food Bank what it is today.

“This award belongs to El Dorado County as a whole,” said Mr. Sproull. “Together, we have shown compassion, strength and determination in supporting our community members facing hunger, natural disasters and homelessness. The Food Bank of El Dorado County, teamed with the community is here to serve.”

Assemblyman Patterson not only recognizes the day-to-day work and the safety net the Food Bank maintains, but also the Food Bank of El Dorado County’s contribution to our neighbors impacted by the Caldor Fire.

“What the Food Bank of El Dorado County does for our community is simply amazing,” Patterson said. “They are more than just a food bank for folks needing help to feed their families, but also an emergency resource center that is critical to residents of El Dorado County when facing a hardship that goes beyond food.”

Sproull invites anyone that is interested in learning more about El Dorado County’s largest collaborative nonprofit, to check it out for yourself. Call or email and set up an appointment to visit the operation that has consistently provided countywide assistance to El Dorado County’s most at risk for 23 years.

For more information, call 530-621-9950, or email info@foodbankedc.org or visit http://www.foodbankedc.org .