Food processing in a nutshell 

Food can be categorized into four levels of processing using a now widely accepted system adopted by the food and agriculture organization.

NOVA level one foods undergo no to minimal processing. Unprocessed foods include the whole, in-tact, raw foods, for example, apples, strawberries, raw fish, etc. Minimally processed foods still contain the whole food but undergo physical changes like chopping, pureing, fermenting, or cooking. They can also be mixed together. Chopping oat groats into steel cut outs, or steaming and rolling them, mixing them with a peeled and sliced banana, adding cinnamon and water and heating the mixture is one example. Blending fruit, vegetables with ice and water, for smoothies, and keeping the pulp, is another. A dish of unrefined brown rice with vegetables and spices from whole plant sources is yet another.

NOVA level two foods are considered processed and are called culinary ingredients. Unlike level one foods, they do not contain the entire original food or source. For example, they are extracted from natural sources, such as plants, animals, or directly from the earth such as sugar from sugar cane; salt from salt mines or the ocean; butter from milk, oil from plants such as olives and corn, and lard from animals. They are generally not consumed on their own but are commonly found in kitchens.

Level three foods are considered highly processed. Most simply put, these are foods from NOVA level two and three combined.

The fourth category, ultra-processed foods, rely on modern industrial processes. A defining criterion is that one or more ingredients can only be derived using modern industrial processes. The added ingredients are generally used to increase shelf life, improve aesthetics, enhance texture, and increase palatability, but also to enrich with vitamins and minerals that are lacking.

To be competitive and produce food on a large scale, manufacturers must make their foods immediately safe and pathogenic free. Ultra-processing helps them accomplish this. However, the health impact of these foods is largely influenced by consumer demand and legal requirements as manufactures must maximize sales. Consumers must be discerning. Consuming a diet high in ultra-processed foods is associated with dementia, cancer, and low grade inflammation. This is concerning as the American diet comprises 57.9% UPF.

Moreover, when designed to be hyperpalatable, these foods become addictive. Ultra-processed foods are generally accompanied by extraordinary amounts of sugar, salt, and fat accounting for 89.7% of Americans’ sugar intake. Consumers’ reward circuitry can become overwhelmed with a neurotransmitter called dopamine, which drives excessive consumption. This is associated with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and obesity.

Shifting from an ultra-processed diet can be challenging. A sudden and complete shift to consuming only NOVA level one foods would undoubtedly be healthier. However, a consumer’s cravings may be too strong to overcome without professional, medical help. Although people can have short term wins through enormous effort, this excessively burdens the brain’s inhibitory system, namely, the prefrontal cortex, and eventually, their inhibitory mechanisms fail. It is not their fault. It’s the food environment.

Fortunately, medical practitioners, namely, registered dietitians (RDs), are adept at treating patients living with overweight and obesity and other diet related chronic illnesses. Doctors commonly refer patients to registered dietitians and a few even accept health insurance. People wanting the tools needed to reach their goals should seek an RD for help.

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD is a registered dietitian having practices in both South Lake Tahoe, CA and Minden, NV and is an in-network provider for most major insurances.