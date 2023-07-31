Foods to avoid when diagnosed with high cholesterol

The following are some foods to avoid after being diagnosed with high cholesterol.

Metro Creative

The foods people eat are one of two main sources of cholesterol in the blood. Elevated levels of cholesterol have been linked to a host of negative outcomes, including atherosclerosis, heart attack, stroke, mini stroke (transient ischemic attack), and peripheral arterial disease.

The consequences of high cholesterol underscore the significance of a healthy diet and how important it is to avoid certain foods after being diagnosed with high cholesterol.

The Harvard Medical School notes foods high in saturated fat are especially worrisome, as they can elevate cholesterol and lead to weight gain. Individuals diagnosed with high cholesterol are urged to work with their physicians and, if possible, a nutritionist to create a diet that can help them get on a healthy track. In the meantime, the following are some foods to avoid after being diagnosed with high cholesterol.

Red meat

Harvard Medical School notes that red meat, which includes beef and lamb but also pork, tends to be high in saturated fat. That’s particularly so for hamburgers, ribs, pork chops, and roasts. Fish is a healthy alternative to red meat, but individuals who don’t want to cut red meat out of their diets entirely should choose lean meats and consume them only on occasion in small portions (three ounces or less per serving).

Fried foods

Foods absorb cholesterol, saturated and trans fats during the frying process, which makes them unhealthy for anyone, but especially people already diagnosed with high cholesterol. The Cleveland Clinic recommends baking instead of frying. Baking skinless chicken breasts and fries tossed in a small amount of olive oil is a healthy alternative to fried chicken and traditional French fries.

Baked goods

Baked treats like cookies and pastries are some additional high-cholesterol foods to avoid. Harvard Medical School notes that such foods are typically made with large amounts of butter and shortening. However, individuals who like to bake don’t necessarily have to give up this beloved hobby. The right substitutions can help to make baked goods safer treats for people with high cholesterol. Nutritionists and physicians may recommend certain butter substitutions, which may include Greek yogurt, applesauce and bananas.

Processed meats

Harvard Medical School notes that fatty cuts of meat tend to be used when making processed meats, which includes sausage, hot dogs and bacon. Turkey bacon is one alternative bacon lovers have looked to as a healthy option over traditional bacon. However, the Cleveland Clinic notes that turkey bacon is high in saturated fat and sodium, neither of which is good for anyone, much less people diagnosed with high cholesterol.

Many people are diagnosed with high cholesterol as a result of the foods they eat. Avoiding various foods can help lower cholesterol levels and steer clear of the potentially deadly outcomes associated with high cholesterol.