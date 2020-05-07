Foot traffic restricted into Sand Harbor to prevent visitation surges

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Foot traffic is being restricted into one of Lake Tahoe’s most popular state parks to prevent visitation surges amid the coronavirus threat.

Access to Sand Harbor via the East Shore trail will be closed starting Friday, May 8, until further notice, said a Thursday evening press release from Nevada State Parks.

The agency said it is taking this precaution to protect the health and safety of state park visitors and staff.

While the section of the Tahoe East Shore Trail between Memorial Point and Sand Harbor will be closed, the state park and the Tunnel Creek to Memorial Point segment of the trail will remain open.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Parking along State Route 28 near Sand Harbor, as well as walk-ins, are not allowed.

Sand Harbor is open daily from 8 a.m. to one hour after sunset.

The visitor center and gift shop are closed until further notice. The boat ramp and restaurant are currently closed for the season, with re-opening dates not yet determined.

“We are working to keep our parks open, provided we are able to do so safely, in a manner that protects the public and our staff, and will continue to take steps as necessary to ensure that social distancing requirements are met,” the release said. “If you visit a state park, we ask that you practice responsible recreation. This means: separating yourself and honoring the social distance of others, avoiding crowded areas such as trailheads, and keeping parks and facilities clean by following the principles of leaving no trace.”

All annual permits that were set to expire during the state of emergency will be extended for 90 days, the release said.

Sand Harbor is one of Nevada’s most popular recreation destinations that attracts thousands of area residents and tourists alike, especially during the warmer months.

For more information, call 775-684-2793.