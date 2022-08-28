Football roundup: Truckee wins; South Tahoe, Incline, North Tahoe fall
Truckee and South Tahoe’s football teams played their second week of the season on Friday, hitting the road for a pair of non-league games.
North Tahoe and Incline were also on the road Friday and were competing in their first contests of the season.
Class 3A: Wolverines win in final seconds
The Truckee football team improved to 2-0 on the season, claiming a 19-14 road win Friday night at East Nicolaus.
The Spartans jumped out to an early 6-0 lead off an yard touchdown run. Truckee answered in the second quarter, scoring on a 13-yard rushing touchdown by junior Miles Kelly-Caruthers. Senior Matthew Tanner’s extra point gave the Wolverines a 7-6 lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, East Nicolaus regained the lead on a short rushing touchdown. A successful two-point conversion gave the Spartans a 14-7 lead with eight minutes in the game.
East Nicolaus went on to recover the ensuing onside kick, and then drove the ball inside the Truckee 20-yard line. Wolverines senior Julian Magana gave Truckee possession at the 22-yard line after recovering a fumble.
The Wolverines took the following possession downfield and scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown by senior quarterback Julian Hall. Truckee went for the lead on the following play, but failed on the two-point conversion, leaving the score at 14-13.
The Wolverines forced a punt on the next possession, and would send the offense back on the field at their own 40-yard line with a little more than two minutes left to play. Hall completed a pair of passes to senior Dylan Sumner and junior Max Ellermeyer to move the ball down to the Spartans 10-yard line.
With 19 seconds remaining, Hall found junior tight end Alfonso Ayala for a four-yard touchdown reception. The Wolverines were again stopped on the two-point conversion, leaving the score at 19-14 with under a minute left.
Ellermeyer sealed the game on East Nicolaus’ following drive, intercepting a pass to give Truckee the win.
Truckee (2-0, 0-0 Northern – West League) will travel to Elko (1-1, 0-0 Northern – East League) on Friday.
Class 3A – Vikings fall to 0-2
The South Tahoe football team suffered a 42-7 loss on the road Friday night against Fernley.
South Tahoe (0-2, 0-0 Northern – West League) will have a week off before hosting Lowry on Friday, Sept. 9.
Class 2A – Incline, North Tahoe drop openers
The Class 2A Incline football team lost on the road to open the season, falling 21-6 at Class 3A Sparks.
The Highlanders found their only touchdown late in the game, scoring on a 35-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Tommy Williams to sophomore Colin Combs.
Incline will next host St. Vincent de Paul for a non-league game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
North Tahoe dropped its season opener on the road as well, losing a 26-14 non-league game against Quincy.
The Lakers will have a week off before hosting non-league opponent Piedmont on Saturday, Sept. 10.
*Statistics courtesy of http://www.maxpreps.com.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.
