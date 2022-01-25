Forces at Play 2022: Dynamics Impacting Resort Communities

Tahoe Daily Tribune in collaboration with The Insights Collective, is pleased to introduce a new series of articles featuring the dynamic forces at play disrupting resort communities now and for the foreseeable future. We’ll address the impact of those forces on mountain tourism-based economies and related considerations, including public sector policy, private sector operations, and the full and part time residents and consumers that ultimately drive the local economic engine.

The nine-part series, scheduled to launch both in print and online Friday, Jan. 28, is being researched and written by members of The Insights Collective, a think tank of destination travel veterans. Our mission is to provide strategic thought, planning, and guidance towards bettering destination travel economies focused on resort towns. The Collective uses data analysis, think tank decision-making, and scenario planning to 1) gather such facts and evidence as is available, 2) aggregate emerging best practices from others, and 3) provide insights and food for thought to resort-community leadership and inform the constituents who they represent.

“This series, our third since the pandemic began, is being launched at the onset of the third year of this global pandemic, amidst the ongoing consequences of viral mutations, new record cases, and hospitalizations. The focus is on both the continuing and emerging reality of disruptors to short and long-term stability and sustainability in mountain destinations,” noted Tom Foley, the Collective’s President.

“Further complicating this understanding are the broader economic and social forces that are driving record visitation and in-migration at a time when resort capacities, staffing, and housing are both under pressure.” added Ralf Garrison, Collective founder and contributing writer.

"By joining Insights Collective in their objective to provide a fact-based, apolitical perspective and share insights and case studies from others, we can do our part in helping our readers make sense of the ever-changing situations and offer a credible voice to help residents and their private-public sector representatives understand, plan, and navigate their way through a third year of complicated disruption, with an eye towards the future," said Rob Galloway, Publisher, Tahoe Daily Tribune.





Together with Tahoe Daily Tribune, we’re adding our efforts to further our belief that an informed and educated constituency drives positive and actionable change and that all of us working together are smarter than any of us individually.

About the Insights Collective: The Insights Collective is a not-for-profit collaboration of destination travel industry experts working together with mountain resort community stakeholders to understand, plan, and navigate the pandemic-influenced economy and its many unintended consequences. http://www.TheInsightsCollective.com / info@theinsightscollective.com