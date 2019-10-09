Forecast forces Caltrans to push Highway 50 paving work into weekend at South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to low temperatures forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, Caltrans has pushed back paving work scheduled for U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe into the weekend.

Caltrans said in a press release the placement of hot-mix asphalt will be pushed back to Friday and Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. each day, weather permitting.

The work is part of an ongoing $56.9 million water-quality and roadway improvement project from the “Y” intersection to California Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge.

Construction is taking place around the clock this week to grind the existing pavement down to the base and repave.

Friday and Saturday’s work will take place in the westbound lanes from Trout Creek to Sierra Boulevard.

Next Monday and Tuesday additional paving is scheduled for westbound 50 between Sierra Boulevard and Winnemucca Avenue and at the “Y” intersection.

It’s Caltrans’ final Environmental Improvement Program project scheduled in the Tahoe Basin.

New curbs, gutters and sidewalks are being built along with drainage systems to capture and treat stormwater runoff. The highway is also being widened to accommodate Class II bike lanes in both directions.

The majority of the project, which started in 2017, will be completed this year, with some final work to take place next spring.

Caltrans has constructed more than 20 EIP projects all around the lake at a cost of approximately $550 million.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.”

The department will issue updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3.

For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.