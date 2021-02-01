Forecasters again downgrade storm, but still expect over a foot of snow for Tahoe
The incoming winter storm to Lake Tahoe has again been downgraded by weather officials, but they are still forecasting over a foot of snow for the mountains.
The National Weather Service in Reno issued a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday and lasts through 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Total snow accumulations are expected to be around 2-6 inches for lake level and 6 to 14 inches above 7,000 feet.
The forecast on Saturday morning called for about twice that, 4-8 inches with 10-18 inches above 7,000 feet and up to 2 feet for the Sierra crest.
Winds will gust up to 60 mph over ridge tops and up to 40 mph at lower elevations.
Officials also issued a Lake Wind Advisory that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Monday and lasts for 12 hours. The southwest winds could cause waves up to 4 feet along shores in Incline Village.
Officials say travel could be very difficult and the hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.
After the storm moves out Wednesday, the sun will come out and last through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s and the overnight lows in the mid 20s.
