Forest closure extended due to fire conditions; to be evaluated daily

The Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has posted closed signs.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

All national forests in California will remain closed until further notice, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The USDA Forest Service said that due to unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state, the closure has been extended on all 18 national forests.

Officials say the order will be evaluated daily.

The closure includes all lands, roads and trails.

Exemptions from the order include:

Persons with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this Order.

Persons with a Forest Service non-special-use written authorization to conduct non-recreational activities, such as harvesting timber or forest products, or grazing livestock.

Owners or lessees of land, to the extent necessary to access their land.

Residents, to the extent necessary to access their residences.

Persons engaged in a business, trade, or occupation are not exempt from the prohibitions listed above but may use National Forest System roads to the extent necessary to carry out their business, trade, or occupation.

In addition, smoking and building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire of any kind are also prohibited.

For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r5/home/?cid=FSEPRD804563.For a list of public contact numbers and emails, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe/.