Forest fire burning about 90 minutes south of Tahoe
Firefighters are reporting 0% containment of the Caldor Fire that is burning about 90 minutes south of Lake Tahoe. The fire is estimated to have burned 400 acres in the Eldorado National Forest.
Fixed wing aircraft were grounded today due to smoke from other Northern California wildfires but three helicopters were able to work the fire. The fire is burning in the Middle Fork Cosumnes River Canyon.
Fire crews have also jumped on a large spot fire on Big Mountain Ridge.
Firefighters on Sunday night were expected to continue direct suppression efforts where possible on the north and west sides of the fire. An inversion layer over the fire area Sunday resulted in reduced fire intensity and spread. Firefighters say if the inversion lifts tomorrow, fire activity will significantly increase.
Weather Monday is forecast to be about 100 in the area with low fuel moisture levels and westerly winds. According to U.S. Forest Service officials, these winds could align with the Middle Fork Cosumnes River canyon and result in increased fire activity.
