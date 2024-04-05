Forest Service announces decision for Burke Creek Restoration

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit in partnership with the Nevada Tahoe Conservation District, issued the final decision for proposed restoration of Burke Creek on Lake Tahoe’s southeastern shore. The purpose of the Burke Creek Restoration Project is to improve water quality, meadow vegetation, aquatic and terrestrial habitat for wildlife and plants and restore the natural function of the creek and adjacent Rabe Meadow. This project complements previous restoration efforts between U.S. Highway 50 and the outlet of Burke Creek at Lake Tahoe.

“There is a lot of interest and passion around restoration efforts at Burke Creek,” said Forest Supervisor, Erick Walker. “With feedback from engaged members of the public, we’ve revised the project to strategically balance watershed restoration needs with what is best for area wildlife, their habitat, and the recreating public.”

In consideration of public and partner feedback received, several changes have been made to the final project. Jennings Pond will no longer be removed but will be partially filled and features installed to create a more natural pond environment that will improve existing habitat for beavers, birds, and native aquatic species. The Lam Watah Trail adjacent to the pond will be raised to prevent flooding impacts to nearby infrastructure. Work in the Jennings Pond area will not begin until August to avoid impacts to local beaver populations.

The access road from private property adjacent to the sewer pump station along the Nevada Beach Campground road will not be removed but will instead be relocated upstream. The removal of the existing road, the construction of the new access road, and all channel restoration work downstream of the existing road will not be implemented in 2024.

Due to resource concerns, a segment of the informal trail through Rabe Meadow and across Burke Creek previously planned for adoption will now be decommissioned and restored to a natural condition. The trail network (both formal and informal) through Rabe Meadow will still allow access to all areas of this popular recreation site.

Additional work planned for the 2024 field season includes: complete backfill of Kahle Ditch upstream of the existing pump station access road; in-channel habitat structure installation and reconstruction of Burke Creek upstream of the existing pump station access road; backfill of remnant ditches in upper Rabe Meadow; and replacement of an undersized culvert on an overflow channel under the Nevada Beach Campground road.

“Eliminating Kahle Ditch and restoring the floodplain in Rabe Meadow has been a long-term goal of ours,” said NTCD District Manager, Meghan Kelly. “A decade of work with partners and stakeholders has gone into developing this riparian restoration plan and we are looking forward to completing this important restoration project.”

Project work is expected to begin this summer. Visitors to the Kahle Drive Trailhead, Rabe Meadow, and Nevada Beach and Campground should expect to see project activity in the area including the staging of construction materials and equipment. Temporary disruptions to parking areas, trails, bike paths and beach access may occur, but every effort will be made to alleviate impacts to recreational access.

The Decision Memo is available for viewing on the Burke Creek Restoration Project webpage.

For more information on this project, contact Meghan Kelly at mkelly@ntcd.org or Theresa Cody at theresa.cody@usda.gov .