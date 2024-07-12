Forest Service announces enhanced fire restrictions at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In addition to year-round restricted areas, enhanced fire restrictions went into effect on July 11, 2024, on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin and will remain in effect through December 1, 2024, or until rescinded. Enhanced fire restrictions mean campfires (wood, charcoal, pellets, or any solid fuel) are only permitted within developed campgrounds within the permanently installed campfire pits and permanently installed barbecue grills listed in Exhibit A (also shown on Exhibit C). Under these enhanced restrictions, campfires are now prohibited in Blackwood Canyon, Luther Pass and Watson Lake campgrounds.

Devices with a shut off switch or valve, including portable campfire pits, lanterns, or stoves that use gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel may be used in developed recreation sites listed in Exhibit B (also shown on Exhibit C).

“Our number one priority in the Lake Tahoe Basin is to protect the health and well-being of our first responders, residents and visitors,” said Forest Supervisor, Erick Walker. “These enhanced fire restrictions are necessary due to the high fire danger associated with current dry fuel conditions and above average significant wildfire potential predicted for the rest of the season.”

Enhanced fire restrictions also apply to smoking, operating off-highway vehicles (OHVs) and welding. The following activities are restricted on National Forest lands in the Tahoe Basin:

· Smoking is restricted to enclosed vehicles or areas at least three feet in diameter that are barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

· Operating an internal combustion engine off paved, gravel, or dirt National Forest roads and trails, except within the Sand Pit Off-Highway Vehicle area and boats on a water surface.

· Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

“Wildland fire activity is picking up across the state where there have been numerous wildfires including the Pay and Royal fires that are near the Lake Tahoe region and several small fires inside the Tahoe Basin,” said Forest Fire Chief, Carrie Thaler. “Forest fuels are currently very dry, and we anticipate hot and dry weather will continue through the end of summer.”

Per 16 United State Code (U.S.C.) section 551 and 18 U.S.C. sections 3559, 3571, and 3581, a violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of not more the $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

View the enhanced fire restrictions forest order . Learn more about Lake Tahoe fire restrictions .