Forest Service announces new Deputy Forest Supervisor for LTBMU

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit announced the selection of Rosalie Herrera as the permanent Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Lake Tahoe Basin.

“Please join me in welcoming Rosalie to the Lake Tahoe Basin,” said Forest Supervisor, Erick Walker. “Rosalie brings a wealth of agency experience to the position and it’s great to have her as a permanent member of our team.”

LTBMU Deputy Forest Supervisor Rosalie Herrera Provided

Rosalie, who has been the Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor since March 2024, comes to us from the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in Arizona where she served as the Recreation, Lands and Minerals Program Manager since 2021. She recently served in permanent and detailed assignments on several National Forests in the Pacific Southwest Region (California) as Public Services Staff Officer, Natural Resource Specialist, District Recreation Officer, District Public Services Officer, Union Steward, Wilderness Ranger and worked on an engine crew. Additionally, Rosalie previously worked for the National Park Service.

Rosalie enjoys backpacking, Nordic and telemark skiing, skijoring, visiting family and friends, and taking trips with her partner, Tom, and their dog, Newe.