Forest Service announces opening dates for Lake Tahoe recreation areas

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) will soon begin the process of opening recreational facilities in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Weather and snow conditions permitting, Inspiration Point will be the first site to open on Saturday, April 14. Baldwin and Nevada beaches open April 28. The Taylor Creek Visitor Center opens Friday, May 25. The Tallac Historic Site parking area opens Tuesday, May 15, and will be staffed beginning Saturday, May 26.

The following is a list of opening/service dates, weather and snow conditions permitting:

Campgrounds

Round Hill Pines Resort – May 10

Meeks Bay Resort, William Kent, Kaspian, Meeks Bay, Bayview, Fallen Leaf, and Nevada Beach campgrounds – May 11

Camp Richardson RV Park, Luther Pass Campground and Angora Resort – May 25

Blackwood Canyon and Watson Lake campgrounds – June 1

Camp Richardson's Eagles Nest and Badgers Den campgrounds – June 11

Day-use Areas

Baldwin and Nevada beaches – April 28

Chimney Beach and Secret Harbor – May 1

Sandpit Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Area – May 10

Eagle Falls restrooms, Kiva Picnic Area, McKinney Rubicon Trailhead restrooms, Sawmill Pond and Tallac Point – May 15

Big Meadow Trailhead – May 25

Pope Beach – May 26

Before recreation sites can fully open to the public, the Forest Service must hire crews and staff to manage the sites, clean up from winter, remove safety hazards and wait for the danger of a freeze to pass before turning on water systems.

National forest visitors should always exercise caution and stay aware of their surroundings as they enjoy the outdoors. Hazards to watch for include trees that may have recently died due to drought impacts, disease or beetle infestation and/or have sustained damage over the winter, including broken limbs and/or damaged trunks.

Keep in mind, recreation area grounds are open year-round, but until sites officially open, there is no parking, trash removal or restroom facilities available. Be sure to pack out all trash and where pets are allowed, always clean up after your animal.

Until parking lots open, please park your vehicle off the roadway, avoid parking on vegetation, and do not block access gates.

For a complete list of opening dates, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/recareas.