Forest Service announces spring facility opening dates at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has begun the process of opening National Forest recreational facilities in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Before recreation sites can be fully opened to the public, the Forest Service must complete seasonal hiring of crews and staff to manage sites, clean up from winter, remove safety hazards such as damaged trees, and wait for the danger of a freeze to pass before turning on water systems for restrooms. All opening dates are subject to change, due to conditions and weather.

Inspiration Point near Emerald Bay was the first site to open on April 27, 2024. Round Hill Pines Beach Resort opened May 1. Baldwin and Nevada beaches are scheduled to open May 4. The Tallac Historic Site parking area is scheduled to open May 15 and services (restrooms/trash) will be available beginning May 24. The Taylor Creek Visitor Center parking area is scheduled to open May 15 and services (restrooms/trash) will be available beginning May 29.

Campgrounds/Resorts

Blackwood Canyon Campground – TBA

Camp Richardson Eagle’s Nest and Badger’s Den campgrounds – May 10

Camp Richardson RV Park – May 3

Fallen Leaf, Kaspian, Meeks Bay, and Nevada Beach campgrounds – May 10

Luther Pass Campground and Angora Resort – May 25

Round Hill Pines Resort – May 1

Watson Lake Campground – TBA

William Kent Campground – May 17

Day-Use Areas

Bayview Trailhead parking area/restrooms – TBA

Baldwin and Nevada beaches – May 4

Big Meadow Trailhead parking area – May 25

Chimney Beach – Mid-July (due to construction)

Eagle Falls parking area/restrooms – TBA

Inspiration Point – April 27

Kiva Picnic Area – May 22

Pope Beach – May 10

Sandpit Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Area – May 10

Secret Harbor, Sawmill Pond – May 15

Tallac Historic Site – parking area May 15; buildings May 24

Taylor Creek Visitor Center – parking area May 15; buildings May 29

Until sites open, parking, trash and restrooms are not available, so plan accordingly. Do your part and pack out all trash. Where pets are allowed, always clean up after them and be sure to properly dispose of pet waste bags. Do not leave pet waste bags behind, if a trash receptacle is not available, please take them with you. Where gates are still closed, be sure to park vehicles completely off the roadway, avoid parking on vegetation, and do not block the gates.

A friendly reminder that pets are not permitted at the following designated swim beaches for public health and safety reasons: Baldwin, Camp Richardson, Meeks Bay, Nevada, Pope, William Kent, and Zephyr Cove beaches. Per the Code of Federal Regulations, in developed recreation sites where pets are allowed, pet owners are required to keep pets on a 6-foot maximum length leash at all times1. For ideas for recreating with your dog, visit our Dogs at Lake Tahoe webpage.

National Forest gate and road opening dates are determined by the LTBMU Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUMs) developed under the LTBMU Travel Management Plan. All dates are subject to change due to conditions and weather. View or download MVUMs .

For the latest opening date information and updates, visit the LTBMU’s Current Recreation Conditions webpage and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .