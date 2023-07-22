Forest Service announces tentative selections for Lake Tahoe resort concessions

LTBMU selected Granger-Thye Concession special use permits for Camp Richardson, Meeks Bay, and Zephyr Cove resorts.

Provided / Lisa Herron, USFS

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is pleased to announce selections have been made for the Granger-Thye Concession special use permits for Camp Richardson, Meeks Bay, and Zephyr Cove resorts. Issuance of new special use permits are subject to a 45-day appeal period.

The LTBMU first announced the solicitation of proposals for the Granger-Thye Concession special use permits in September 2022. Many applications were received, and a Forest Service evaluation panel reviewed and evaluated each application prior to selection. The selections are subject to administrative appeal by those who submitted proposals pursuant to 36 CFR Part 214. Administrative appeals of the decisions must be received by the Appeal Deciding Officer within 45-days from the date of the selection.

Meeks Bay Resort

The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California was selected as the concessionaire for Meeks Bay Resort. This concession includes government-owned facilities and improvements on the north and south sides of Meeks Creek, including the General Store and Visitor Center; north and south campgrounds; eight cabins, Lake Front Lodges; the Kehlet Mansion; Meeks Bay House and Studio; Snack Bar; beach rental building; and day-use area.

Camp Richardson Resort

Advenco, LLC was selected as the concessionaire for Camp Richardson Resort. This concession includes government-owned facilities and improvements including the Beacon Bar and Grill; Camp Richardson Hotel; 38 cabins; The Beachside Inn; Richardson House; Badger’s Den, Eagle’s Nest, and RV Village campgrounds; General Store; roads and bike paths; and buoy mooring field.

Zephyr Cove Resort

Aramark was selected as the concessionaire for Zephyr Cove Resort. This concession includes government-owned facilities and improvements including Zephyr Cove Lodge and Restaurant; Sunset Beach Bar and Grill; Zephyr Cove Marina; Event Plaza; 28 cabins; Campground and RV Park; Equestrian Stables; workshop and storage facility; and the Zephyr Shoals area north of the current resort.

The new special use permits will be effective Nov. 1, 2023, and will be issued for 20-year terms which may be extended an additional 10 years depending on the nature of investment and operations.

For questions related to the selections, please contact Daniel Cressy, Public Services Staff Officer, at daniel.cressy@usda.gov .