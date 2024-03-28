Forest Service, Aramark to host open house on potential development at Zephyr Cove Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and Aramark Destinations, the company that manages Zephyr Cove Resort, want to hear from interested community members and stakeholders about potential development at the popular resort on Lake Tahoe’s eastern shore. A community open house will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. at Whittell High School, 240 Warrior Way in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

“I encourage anyone interested in contributing to the future management of Zephyr Cove Resort to drop by the open house,” said Forest Supervisor, Erick Walker. “We value feedback from community members and stakeholders as it helps inform and guide us on the best path forward.”

Last summer, the LTBMU announced that Aramark Destinations competed for and was awarded a new 20-year concession special use permit to operate Zephyr Cove Resort. Based upon the LTBMU mission and objectives, Aramark Destinations has developed ideas for additional destination enhancements for visitors including camping and “glamping” sites, new interpretive trails, and a special event space at Zephyr Shoals.

A community open house will be held on April 10, 2024, to discuss potential development at Zephyr Cove Resort on the beautiful eastern shore of Lake Tahoe. Provided / Aramark Destinations

The new permit consists of government-owned facilities and improvements including Zephyr Cove Lodge and Restaurant; Sunset Beach Bar and Grill; Zephyr Cove Marina; the Event Plaza; 28 cabins; campground and RV park; equestrian stables; workshop and storage facility; and for the first time the undeveloped area north of the resort known as Zephyr Shoals.

Formerly known as the Dreyfus Estate, the Zephyr Shoals area includes three-quarters of a mile of sandy beach and rocky shoreline, as well as forest and stream habitat. Anticipated changes to the Zephyr Shoals area include managed parking, enhanced trash and recycling management, improved signage, sanitation services and staffing.

“It has been a privilege for Aramark Destinations to operate at Zephyr Cove Resort for more than two decades,” said Resident District Manager, Kevin Schiesz. “Adding the Shoals area to our operations is very exciting as we look forward to bringing sustainability and visitor service enhancements to the area in partnership with the Forest Service.”

Those who cannot participate in person are encouraged to listen via telephone (Dial-in Number: +1-747-228-2049, Conference ID: 352 567 448#).

Zephyr Cove Resort, named for the gentle westerly winds that often arrive in the afternoon, has been a popular destination since 1862 when entrepreneur, Andrew Gardener, built the original inn that catered to Comstock era prospectors seeking silver.