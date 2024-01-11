Forest Service asks for safe winter recreation, volunteering for MLK weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – Winter recreation is in full swing as we head into the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. The USDA Forest Service reminds everyone to be prepared when visiting California’s national forests — be in the know, for rain and snow.

Recreation on national forests during winter can present unique safety challenges. Vehicles can get stuck on snow-covered roads and in overcrowded parking areas. Illegal parking can slow traffic and block access for emergency vehicles.

So, plan your outing carefully — whether skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, or just a scenic drive through the state.

How to ensure success? Know before you go. Prepare for colder outdoors and be ready to navigate changing situations. Pack a winter car kit, and check road and weather conditions.

“Think about the basics for your winter car kit — water, food, warm gloves and clothes, headlamps or flashlights, sleeping bag, and a fire starter,” said Christina Henderson, Acting Director of Public Services for the Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region. Plus…

Use Caltrans QuickMap . Travel apps and map services may not show the current situation. You could get lost or stuck.

Be prepared — Check tire tread and pressure. Top off windshield fluid. Pack tire chains, ice scraper, and your winter car kit for an emergency.

Stay safe when skiing and snowboarding — Check the weather and facility status before leaving. Read Ski California’s mountain safety guide for a quick refresher.

Be avalanche aware and take extra precautions in the backcountry. Carry avalanche equipment, travel in groups if possible, and check avalanche reports. Helpful resources: Eastern Sierra Avalanche Forecast , Sierra Avalanche Center for Lake Tahoe area, and Mount Shasta Avalanche Center .

The USDA Forest Service also invites everyone to embrace volunteerism on Jan. 15, which is also a fee-free day on most day-use sites. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service, to encourage volunteers to improve their communities.