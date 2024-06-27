Forest Service begins restoration activities at Burke Creek

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In April 2024, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit in partnership with the Nevada Tahoe Conservation District, issued the final decision for restoration activities to restore the natural function of Burke Creek and Rabe Meadow which will improve water quality, meadow vegetation, and aquatic and terrestrial habitat for wildlife and plants. This project complements previous restoration work between U.S. Highway 50 and the outlet of Burke Creek at Lake Tahoe.

Visitors to Kahle Drive Trailhead, Lam Watah Trail, Nevada Beach, Nevada Beach Campground and Rabe Meadow can expect to see project activity in the area including staging of equipment and construction materials, tree removal and culvert replacement over the next several weeks.

Kahle Ditch backfilling and associated vegetation removal has begun near the end of Kahle Drive on private property, and crews are scheduled to start removing trees this week by hand in the larger Rabe Meadow project area. Most of the trees being removed are smaller than 10-inches in diameter at breast height (dbh) and the maximum size that will be removed is 18-inches dbh.

Work in the vicinity of Jennings Pond will begin in August and is intended to create a more natural pond environment and improve existing habitat for beavers, birds, and native aquatic species.

Project work is expected to continue throughout the summer. Temporary disruptions to parking areas, trails, bike paths and beach access may occur, but every effort will be made to alleviate impacts to recreational access.

The Decision Memo and other project documents are available for viewing on the Burke Creek Restoration Project webpage.

For more information on the Burke Creek Project, contact Meghan Kelly at mkelly@ntcd.org or Theresa Cody at theresa.cody@usda.gov .